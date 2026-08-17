Bright Brewery has confirmed it has secured a further hospitality development in North East Victoria, with the new venue currently under development and expected to open during 2027.

The announcement this week coincides with its launch of the brewery's Bright Taphouses banner, which brings together its growing collection of hospitality venues, namely The Prince Alfred (PA's) in Carlton, Bright Brewery's flagship destination venue in Bright and its newly acquired Bright Taphouse Croydon.

Following Bright Brewery's acquisition of the former Dainton Taphouse, the Croydon venue is to undergo a short renovation before reopening as Bright Taphouse Croydon and will feature 20 rotating taps showcasing Bright Brewery's award-winning range, complemented by local wines, premium Australian spirits, cocktails and an approachable food offering.

Bright Brewery was founded in Bright in 2005, and the family-owned brewery has grown from a regional brewpub into one of Australia's leading independent breweries, with national distribution, an expanding export business and hospitality venues attracting visitors and locals alike.

Bright Brewery general manager Brett Jordan said Bright remains the foundation of the business.

He said as Bright Brewery grows, its hospitality expansion is creating new opportunities across Victoria while supporting continued investment in the region where it began.

"As we've grown, we've focused on creating opportunities without losing sight of where we come from," he said.

"Bringing our venues together under Bright Taphouses gives us a way to grow that side of the business while continuing to invest in the High Country and the communities that have supported us from the beginning.

"Bright Taphouses brings the business's venues together around a shared approach to independent beer, quality food and genuine hospitality, while allowing each venue to retain its own local identity."

Mr Jordan said the company was particularly excited about what comes next in North East Victoria.

"The 2027 venue represents a significant long-term investment in the region and another opportunity to create jobs, support local suppliers and build on the hospitality culture that has been central to Bright Brewery from day one," he said.

This week's announcement follows several years of sustained growth for Bright Brewery, including expanded national distribution, the development of export markets, continued investment in hospitality and increasing recognition through national and international brewing awards.