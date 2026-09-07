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Bright blue and white for footballers, netballers ahead of grand finals

<p>FINALS FEVER: United Bright Football and Netball Club vice president Rob Love and netball coach Ash Grimes share Bright\\'s excitement in the lead up to this Saturday\\'s grand final. PHOTO: Jennifer Zamperoni</p>\\n
<p>FINALS FEVER: United Bright Football and Netball Club vice president Rob Love and netball coach Ash Grimes share Bright\\'s excitement in the lead up to this Saturday\\'s grand final. PHOTO: Jennifer Zamperoni</p>\\n

FINALS FEVER: United Bright Football and Netball Club vice president Rob Love and netball coach Ash Grimes share Bright's excitement in the lead up to this Saturday's grand final. PHOTO: Jennifer Zamperoni

Countdown to grand final glory for the Bright United Football and Netball Club.
Phoebe Morgan
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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