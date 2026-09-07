Bright blue and white for footballers, netballers ahead of grand finals

Bright is decked out in blue and white as a public display of passionate pride for senior footballers and B Reserve netballers ahead of their grand final matches in the Ovens and King Football Netball league's grand finale this Saturday. There is a palpable excitement in town, with United Bright Football and Netball Club vice president Rob Love noting support from the local community has been huge this year. "As it normally is...but this year, especially with us winning the senior footy premiership last year, it's really sparked up the local community's interest in the football club," he said. "They've backed us really strongly and hopefully we can win another one for them." Mr Love said there are sure to be even more decorations around town by this Saturday. "We have an opportunity to win back-to-back premierships and that hasn't been done at our club since 1986/1987," he said. "They don't happen very often, so the guys would be really pumped to try and write themselves into the club's history books." Current reserves footballer, Regan Alexander, said the team are very fortunate in the support they have received from the town. "Being a one-club town, it's very different to any other team in our competition," he said. "We've got blue and white streamers and balloons, so you get that really good feeling, especially when you go deep into finals. "That's been great and it's always been like that over my time involved with the club. "We like to have a town which supports our footy...hopefully we can do them proud." 'Mountain Maids' netball coordinator and co-vice president for 2026, Kylie Wickham, said the whole B Reserve netball team has been training all year towards a premiership win. "We've won every game and our win a fortnight ago allowed us to go straight into the grand final, because we finished on top of the ladder," she said. "This is actually the first time one of our teams has been in the grand final since, I can't even remember how many years ago it is." Involved with the club for about 10 years, Ms Wickham also works at Dickens Real Estate, who are one of the Bright United Football and Netball Club's sponsors. "Dickens decorates every year when we're in finals," she said. "The blue and white will come out to drum up support through the community by displaying our colours. "Bright does have a very strong community interest in the netball and football clubs. "Everybody says 'good luck' to each of the teams playing: I know there were a lot of people there supporting us on Saturday, along with the seniors. "The owners of Dickens Real Estate, Gerard and Kellie Gray, have been big supporters of the club for a long time. "Gerard was the president for quite a few years and two of their sons play football in the senior team."