Boosting regional health workforce

Doctors, nurses, midwives and allied health professionals will be offered incentives of up to $10,000 to fill critical jobs in rural and regional Victoria under a new plan from the Liberals and Nationals. Campaigning ahead of 28 November state election, the Coalition parties on Sunday committed to invest $40 million over four years to establish a Victorian Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme. Opposition leader Jess Wilson said the scheme sought to help regional hospitals attract and keep the health workers they desperately need. She said eligible health workers will receive upfront financial support of up to $10,000 and receive further incentives of up to $10,000 for each year they remain in the role. Ms Wilson said financial supports may include direct cash payments, or payments to cover relocation and accommodation costs and will be based on a successful model operating in New South Wales. She also said where suitable, accommodation for health workers will be incorporated into new regional hospital developments.