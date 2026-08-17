The last round of the home and away season has spelled an end of the line for many Dederang-Mount Beauty teams, as the Bombers closed out their year at Tallangatta’s Rowen Park on Saturday.

In senior footy, the Bombers suffered an 84-point loss at the hands of the Hoppers, 3.9 (27) to 16.15 (111), with an 11 goal to two first half putting a line through the match early.

While they generated plenty of movement and scoring shots, Dederang-Mount Beauty couldn’t convert on their chances and apply some scoreboard pressure.

Emerson Lemakau, Tom McGhee and Clancy Lloyd were among the best on ground for the Bombers, while Jesse Blackham, Charlie Connors and Lachlan Walch kicked a goal each.

While it was an unfortunate loss, the club celebrated stalwart Jaydn Chalmers’ 150th game for the club.

The Bombers end season 2026 on the bottom of the senior ladder, with two wins and 16 losses.

It was a similar story in other grades, with the reserves towelled up 2.1 (13) to 14.14 (98) to finish their year 10th, the under 17s lost 8.6 (54) to 9.9 (63) but will play Wodonga Saints in an elimination final on Sunday, while the under 14s tasted victory 8.8 (56) to 1.7 (13), ready to face Barnawartha in an elimination final.

Over on the netball court, the Bombers fell to a finals-bound Tallangatta 50-22, marking Dederang-Mount Beauty’s 11th loss of the season and locking in an eighth-placed finish to season 2026.

The Bombers were starved of supply to their shooters by a strong Hoppers defence, and although they fought hard for the full hour, Tallangatta’s structure and execution under the post proved too good for the combine to handle.

The Bombers will be represented in finals on the netball court at Sandy Creek, with the C graders taking on Chiltern on Sunday at 12.30pm, and the 13 and under side with an immediate rematch with Tallangatta from 9am on Saturday.