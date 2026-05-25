Kiewa-Sandy Creek recorded a 113-point win over Dederang-Mount Beauty in their Tallangatta and District Football League clash at Coulston Park on Saturday, finishing with a 22.14 (146) to 5.3 (33) result.

The Hawks established control early over the travelling Bombers, kicking 4.6 in the opening term to take an 18-point lead at quarter time.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek continued to build on that advantage in the second quarter, adding five goals while restricting Dederang-Mount Beauty to two majors to head into the main break with a 40-point lead, which could have been greater if not for inaccuracy in front of the sticks.

The momentum remained with Hawks after half-time as it continued to generate scoring opportunities across the ground, adding a further six goals in the third term to extend the margin to 72 points at the final change.

The home side maintained its attacking pressure on their home turf in the final quarter, producing its highest-scoring term of the afternoon with seven goals to run out convincing winners.

Dederang-Mount Beauty remained in the contest as best as they could in the second half and never threw in the towel, but could only muster one goal within this time.

With four individual goalkickers, Lucas Horsfall led the Bombers with two goals, while Nick Iaria, Emerson Lemkau and Jacob Ozolins each added one major.

On a tough day, three of the Bombers’ best were Logan Hamilton, Nicholas Goznik and Lemkau, who all inserted their influence on the contest at different stages.

It was a similar story on the courts in Tangambalanga as the Bombers’ A grade outfit were no match for the might of Kiewa-Sandy Creek, ending the four-quarter clash with a 47-goal loss in what is arguably the toughest assignment in Tallangatta league netball.

A scoreline of 23-70 was reflective of the gulf in experience between the two teams, with the Hawks’ intensity at both ends of the court too much to handle for the young Bombers.

In a show of promise, DMB scored more goals in the second half than the first, and gave their all until the final buzzer.

Returning to play at Dederang for the first time in 2026 will provide a boost for the Bombers, but the on-court challenge doesn’t get much easier, facing current ladder-leaders Chiltern this Saturday.