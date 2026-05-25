Bendigo Bank's Community Bank Bright has announced Ella Iaria as the recipient of its third Stuart Hargreaves Scholarship.

The fourth-year apprentice with Myrtleford Cabinetmakers, Ovens Valley Cabinets will be provided with $5000 to assist with her career development.

The scholarship is named in honour of the late Stuart Hargreaves, a founding member of Community Bank Bright and is supported by Stuart’s family.

Ms Iaria said she has always had an interest in learning a trade, as her father was a cabinet-maker.

"I’ve been around the industry for most of my life," she said.

"While I was looking around for work opportunities, I heard about a new cabinet-making business starting up in the area, Ovens Valley Cabinets, and it felt like a great opportunity to get started in the trade.

"I want to learn all aspects of the job, from the initial contact with clients, to quoting, drawing and designing projects, right through to delivering their dream cabinetry.

"My goal is to become a well-rounded tradesperson with a strong eye for detail."

Ms Iaria has used the $5000 to purchase essential cabinet-making tools and equipment to assist her in her career post-apprenticeship, to be able to go out on site with everything she needs.

"This scholarship will help me complete my tool kit so I can continue developing my skills and learn to craft high-end custom joinery to the best standard possible," she said.

"I’m really grateful our community offers opportunities like this for young people.

"I would definitely encourage others to apply for this scholarship in the future because it can make a real difference.

"It has already helped me in my working life and given me a great opportunity to grow and I’d love for other young people to experience the same support."

Ms Iaria said her experience working in a predominantly male industry has been really positive.

"It’s been easy to fit in with Brady and the team at Ovens Valley Cabinets, because everyone is treated equally and supported," she said.

"The workplace feels more like a family than just a job.

"As a woman, I sometimes see things from a different perspective to my male colleagues and I think that brings value to the workplace and helps create a more balanced team environment.

"I’d love to encourage other girls to back themselves and give it a go...not just cabinet-making, but any trade or career which pushes them outside their comfort zone.

"Sometimes the things which seem the hardest at first, can end up being some of the best decisions you ever make."

Any young person aged 16 to 25 whose permanent residence is in the Bright district, including the local areas of Harrietville, Wandiligong, Eurobin, Porepunkah, Buckland Valley and Myrtleford, were able to apply for the scholarship.

Past local winners were apprentice carpenter, Jackson Gatz (2024), and Nash Thomas from NJT Mowing (2023).