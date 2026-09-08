Back-to-back opportunity for Mountain Men

The chance to play in a grand final doesn’t come around too often, much less win one, but the chance to win two in two years is an elusive glory which Bright is on the cusp of. The Mountain Men return to WJ Findlay Oval this Saturday, 12 months after their drought-breaking premiership triumph in 2025, and the only thing standing between them and the flag is the old foe, Whorouly. It seems every 20 or so years, the wheel spins and the two sides find themselves sharing the field in the last match of the year. They previously met in 2007, which was won by Whorouly, but their last encounter before that was in 1987, which went the way of the Mountain Men. If recent results are any indication, we’re in for an absolute cracking match – honours were split during the home and away season, but Bright completely hammered the Lions in their semi-final, 15.17 (107) to 12.8 (80). Bright are the reigning champions, but they’ve returned to grand final day with a different-looking side, but one just as strong. Luke Quirk is one of the best forwards in the league, having kicked 77 goals to date, but with Michael Elliott and the Jamieson boys down back, Sam Dalbosco in the middle, and handy talent in Bernie Ruaro and Jack Larkin, and there’s a lot to like about the Mountain Men. Add to that they’ve got grand final experience and a hunger to embarrass the minor premiers in Whorouly, and Bright looks immensely formidable. Three-time O&K premiership coach Michael Quirk said to be in the grand final was a massive validation for the entire group on and off the field. “It's a great reward for all the hard work both the players and club have put in together throughout the season,” he said. “The personnel has changed significantly from last year. “We lost a core group of six players from the 2025 team which included Cooper Thomason, Cy Banks, and Will Shem, but that allowed us to have more goal kicking options and develop some youth in our midfield which has been pleasing.” After all the hard work which goes into a season, Quirk said grand finals were a different beast, and the better team on the day would prevail. “History has shown, you can have the best-laid plans in place for the game but they can be turned upside down very early on through injuries and other surprises,” he said. The 2026 Ovens and King senior football grand final between Bright and Whorouly commences from 2.15pm this Saturday 12 September at WJ Findlay Oval.