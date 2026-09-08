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Back-to-back opportunity for Mountain Men

<p>TWO IN A ROW?: Riley Bacon and Bright\\'s seniors will look to consolidate a dynasty of dominance when they vie for their second flag in as many years this weekend. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>TWO IN A ROW?: Riley Bacon and Bright\\'s seniors will look to consolidate a dynasty of dominance when they vie for their second flag in as many years this weekend. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

TWO IN A ROW?: Riley Bacon and Bright's seniors will look to consolidate a dynasty of dominance when they vie for their second flag in as many years this weekend. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Can Bright claim a second consecutive senior flag?
Nathan de Vries
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

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