Applications now open to work at the 2026 state election

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) is looking for more than 25,000 people to fill a wide range of roles across Victoria for the state election on Saturday, 28 November. Roles include working at a voting centre and counting ballots on election day or supporting operations during the entire election period. Applicants must be 18 years or older, eligible to work in Australia and available on election day, Saturday 28 November. During recruitment, applicants will need to declare any political activities they are currently or have previously been involved with. People interested in working at the election can register their interest at vec.vic.gov.au/workatelections.