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Applications now open to work at the 2026 state election

<p>STAFF WANTED: The application process has started for casual election staff with the Victorian Electoral Commission. PHOTO: Pixel-Shot/AdobeStock</p>\\n
<p>STAFF WANTED: The application process has started for casual election staff with the Victorian Electoral Commission. PHOTO: Pixel-Shot/AdobeStock</p>\\n

STAFF WANTED: The application process has started for casual election staff with the Victorian Electoral Commission. PHOTO: Pixel-Shot/AdobeStock

Casual election staff sought for November's state election.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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