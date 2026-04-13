As the Alpine Shire Council calls for community feedback on a proposed draft Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP), a number of community groups and residents have already voiced their support for bringing in a 24-7 curfew for pet cats.

President of the Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group Inc. (MDLSG) and vice-president of the Ovens Landcare Network, Paul Reser, said this topic was one they have been advocating for over a number of years.

"We have held [past] events and information sessions specifically on this topic," he said.

"Our members have long recognised the negative impact which free-ranging cats have on birds, small native mammals and reptiles.

"What people may not realise is controlling domestic cat roaming also benefits the cat; preventing injury and increasing its overall health and longevity.

"The DAMP currently being circulated by the shire has been a long time coming and we are well behind neighbouring shires in this respect.

"A number of us are pet owners and value our furry friends, but we recognise the responsibilities which come with pet ownership."

MDLSG members met last Saturday, 11 April, and passed a motion which calls on the Alpine Shire to implement a cat curfew as a matter of urgency to reduce the impact of domestic cats on local wildlife and to protect the health and welfare of domestic cats.

Myrtleford resident, Margaret Phillips, has had two cats in her household for the past 14.5 years, and she says they live a very content indoor life.

"In my opinion, it’s better for cats to be kept indoors," she said.

"Some people may say ‘they should be outside’: they don’t have to be.

"They can be quite happy inside and if you train them as such from the start, they don’t know any different."

Ms Phillips also proffered the use of cat enclosures, or for owners to go out with their cats on a lead, in order to allow them some outdoor time.

"I do believe a 24-7 cat curfew is what is right for the animal, as well as right for our wildlife," she said.

"Staying indoors is not just a rule for the two I have here, it’s been a rule in other residences where I've had cats.

"I would never have an outside cat again.

"For me, a cat is both a pet and part of the family.

"I doubt my 17 and 15-year-old cats would have lived so long if they’d been outside cats."

According to the Animal Welfare Victoria's Cat Management Strategy 2025, "roaming cats are a leading source of nuisance animal complaints and make up the largest proportion of animals captured and impounded in Victoria’s shelters and pounds".

The strategy states responsible cat ownership goes beyond basic needs such as providing food, shelter, veterinary care, exercise and play: owners must also comply with relevant laws designed to support both cat welfare and community wellbeing.

By Victorian law, it is mandatory to register and microchip cats with the local council once they are over three months of age.

According to the Invasive Species Council, roaming pet cats collectively kill approximately 546 million animals per year in Australia, (as of June 2023).

The ISC states "pet cats which are kept contained 24-hours per day, either indoors or in a secure outdoor cat run, are safe for wildlife".

"On average, over a year each roaming and hunting a pet cat in Australia kills 186 animals; this number includes 110 native animals (40 reptiles, 38 birds and 32 mammals)'.

Bright resident, Jill Hodges, said her cats love being in their outdoor enclosure.

"As a cat owner who has always had cats who have had access to an outside enclosure and do not go outside at all, I think it is a misconception cats must roam outside to enjoy life," she said.

"I strongly believe in keeping our three cats safe, but also keeping the birds and wildlife safe on our five-acre [property]."

Community members can read the draft plan and provide feedback online by visiting: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/damp or fill out a printed feedback form at council's customer service centre in Bright, or libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford.

Submissions will close on Friday, 30 April.