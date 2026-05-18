Plans for a new animal pound facility in Bright to service all of the Alpine Shire are moving forward.

Councillors have unanimously committed to an unbudgeted expenditure of $272,000 (excl. GST) to deliver a new pound, with the aim to lower noise pollution to nearby residences and provide an improved facility into the future.

A report from council officers at the last monthly meeting recommended building a new pound facility in a new location away from residential properties, ahead of other options of indefinitely performing further upgrades to the current pound site or resorting to an outlying third-party service provider outside of the Alpine Shire.

The existing pound facility at the Alpine Shire Council Bright depot is expected to be decommissioned in the 2027-2028 financial year, due to its limited future utility and the lack of justification for ongoing maintenance or renewal investment.

The new pound is expected to have a useful life of approximately 40 years, with an estimated annual cost of $8400.

Of the $272,000 committed by council, $50,000 (excl. GST) will be expended in the 2025-2026 financial year and the balance of $222,000 (excl. GST) will be included in the draft 2026-2027 budget.

The estimated total project cost covers the ground slab, installation and construction of building features, external fencing, staff requirements and more.

Council also noted individual contracts associated with the delivery of the project, are anticipated to be awarded under the financial delegation of the CEO.

Speaking at council's monthly meeting, Councillor Dave Byrne raised the noise of barking dogs as one of the drivers behind moving to a new facility and asked how council could determine the noise would be contained at the new site once built.

Council director of assets, Sarah Buckley, said the new pound would be largely made out of purpose-built, modular units.

"They’re insulated, ventilated and sound-proof to standard," she said.

"In addition, we’re moving [the location of the facility] to make sure it’s away from a residential location."

Council has reported its local laws officers receive two to three phone calls a week about missing cats and dogs, and pets registered can be reunited with their owners.

Under the Domestic Animal Act 1994, all domestic dogs and cats must be registered in their local shire and unregistered animals cannot be returned by rangers, and non-compliance can result in fines of over $400.

Alpine Shire's 2020/21 statistics indicated there were 2689 registered dogs and 466 registered cats in the shire.

In the same financial year, 72 domestic animals (50 cats, 22 dogs) were lodged at the animal pound, with 17 dogs returned to owners and five rehomed; and nine cats returned to owners, with 38 rehomed, and three feral cats euthanised.

For details on animals at the pound up for adoption or foster care, contact council's local laws team on (03) 5755 0555.