Alpine road operation detects further weekend offending

Police issued a further 120 offences to motorists travelling to and from Victorian snowfields on 14 to 16 August, taking the total number of offences now detected beyond 500 since the major road policing operation began in late July. Operation Eastern Snow has seen police highly visible and enforcing on roads heading to and from Victoria’s alpine areas, including Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mt Buller. Of the 120 offences detected, 89 were for speeding, 12 for unregistered vehicles, two were drug drivers and there was one drink driver. The latest detections for Operation Eastern Snow follow a further 414 offences detected by police between 24 to 26 July, and 7 to 9 August. Acting Inspector Jill McBain said while it was pleasing to see less detections over the most recent weekend, there were still too many drivers opting to take risks. “Motorists heading to these regions are urged to slow down, avoid distractions and dangerous overtaking, and be mindful of driving to the conditions – remember to carry snow chains,” she said. “Operation Eastern Snow will continue for the rest of this month and motorists heading to these areas should expect to see police highly visible and enforcing”. Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions, particularly during periods of poor weather and are being reminded to slow down, remain alert on unfamiliar roads. All vehicles entering alpine areas during the declared snow season are required by law to carry wheel chains and fit them when instructed. Failure to carry chains may result in a $418 fine, while failing to fit them when required may attract a $1046 penalty.