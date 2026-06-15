Autumn throughout the Alpine Shire this year was generally colder and wetter than last year.

TAFCO Rural Supplies' weather stations established across the shire, together with Bureau of Meteorology data, indicates that between March and May this year, rainfall across the region was between 50 to 100 millimetres more than last autumn.

TAFCO's Myrtleford weather station indicates the town received 76.2mm in May, 34.8mm in April and 92.2mm in March for a total of 203.2mm for autumn, which is well up on 2025's 156.8mm and 2024's 124.2mm, but less than the 318.4mm recorded for the autumn in 2023.

Bright received 82.4mm in May, 57.8mm in April and 55mm in March for a total of 195.2mm this autumn.

Dederang received 76.9mm in May, 33.6mm in April and 116.6mm in March for a total of 229.8mm this autumn.

Eurobin received 94.6mm in May, 47.6mm in April and 65.6mm in March for a total of 207.8mm this autumn.

Maximum temperatures for autumn in the alpine region were 'above average', while minimum temperatures were 'well above average' according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Bright's minimum temperature was recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 27.4 degrees.

In Dederang, the minimum temperature was 4.6 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 27.2 degrees.

In Myrtleford, the lowest temperature was 6.6 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 26.8 degrees across autumn.

Mount Hotham saw its lowest temperature recorded on 11 April at -0.6 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 18.7 degrees on 6 March.

The highest recorded autumn temperature at Mount Hotham in 2025 was 22.2 degrees Celsius on 8 March.

According to a spokesperson from 'Jane's Weather', with whom TAFCO is partnered, Australian rainfall is influenced by multiple variables.

"Current Bureau of Meteorology outlooks show a low chance of exceeding median rainfall [in the alpine region] this winter and a very high chance of above median maximum and minimum temperatures," the spokesperson said.

"With drier winter conditions and persistent high pressure systems, there is also an increased chance of fog and frost on clear, still mornings as the land surface cools overnight.

"April was the driest month, which aligned with the dominant high pressure systems which kept conditions mostly sunny, with only a few interruptions having occurred: a strong mid-month front and some light showers."

Soil moisture levels for the Myrtleford region are currently sitting around average.

For more information, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website at: https://www.bom.gov.au/ or the TAFCO weather stations website at: https://www.tafco.com.au/weather/

TAFCO secretary, Kerry Murphy said more than 8000 active users have gone online to visit the TAFCO weather site over autumn, with numbers spiking during rain events.

"TAFCO will support additional stations for the region being added to the network, should third-party funding be found," she said.

"We rely on communities to drive additional investment in stations where there is need."

For more information, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website at: https://www.bom.gov.au/ or the TAFCO weather stations website at: https://www.tafco.com.au/weather/