A $20 million upgrade of the Bright-Porepunkah wastewater treatment plant is among key projects North East Water (NEW) is to deliver in its $279.7 million capital works program for the next five years.

NEW's critical infrastructure and technology works to improve water security and wastewater performance across the region from 2026 to 2031 has tentatively been approved by the Essential Services Commission, and is expecting final approval in June as part of the ESC's determination on NEW's pricing proposal, where bills for owner-occupiers would increase by 5.5 per cent each year, before inflation.

The planned Bright-Porepunkah treatment plant upgrade has been in the pipeline for several years, and seeks to help accommodate future residential growth in both Bright and Porepunkah, while also addressing environmental compliance standards.

NEW general manager of planning and infrastructure, Guy Wilson-Browne, told the Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times that once complete the upgraded plant will support residential growth for a further 2300 people, equivalent to approximately 1045 new sewer connections.

"This is in addition to the existing 2200 connections already in Bright and Porepunkah," he said.

"Designed to accommodate growth for the next 25 years, this investment will ensure the region’s wastewater infrastructure keeps pace with community needs.

"Additional upgrades to water security and treatment infrastructure will also be required over this period to support ongoing development in the area."

The upgrade will introduce a new biological nutrient removal process, integrated into the existing plant to enhance treatment performance.

It also includes a new pipeline to deliver treated recycled water from the plant to the Ovens River, downstream of Porepunkah.

Detailed design is scheduled for 2026–27, with construction commencing in 2027–28 and commissioning expected in 2028–29.

With the current plant operating at capacity, subdivision applications proposing more than five lots in Bright and Porepunkah are being assessed individually, based on available system capability.

NEW has said this approach will remain in place until the upgrade is complete.

Also included in NEW's capital works program is the construction of a new clear water storage at Porepunkah to increase security of supply for the township, as well as installation of ultraviolet treatment technology at Harrietville and Bright water treatment plants to ensure delivery of safe drinking water in the face of growth, climate change and changing catchments.

NEW has said its proposed capital works program across the region will provide capacity for an estimated 9000 new house connections and future industrial growth, and require an estimated 500 planning and construction workers.

"We’ll improve environmental compliance at our wastewater facilities, enhance customer experience through technology, strengthen data and infrastructure security, and continue building climate resilience," it said in its ESC submission.

"We’ll also remain committed to innovation, efficiencies and partnering with industry on initiatives to reduce energy and waste costs, cut emissions and create future revenue streams aligned to our core business.

"A commitment to customers is that our average bill will remain on par or below the Victorian regional average for the full five years of this price submission demonstrating fair pricing."

NEW KEY CAPITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS for 2026-31

• Wodonga sewer transfer capacity project ($33.56m).

• Wodonga to Leneva water and wastewater upgrades ($27.87m).

• Bright-Porepunkah wastewater treatment plant upgrade ($20.14m)

• Wangaratta water treatment plant upgrade ($19.35m).

• Kiewa-Tangambalanga water and sewer systems upgrade ($15.87m).

• Rutherglen wastewater treatment plant upgrade ($10.78m).

• Yarrawonga water system upgrades ($10.15m).

• Beechworth wastewater treatment plant upgrade ($16.45m).

• Benalla wastewater treatment plant upgrade - stage one ($5.75m).

• Wodonga South Bandiana sewer pump station ($5.31m).