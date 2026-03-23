Bright Art Gallery will open its doors for its 64th Autumn Exhibition this week.

The gallery will host an opening night event this Friday, 27 March from 7pm, to mark the start of a showing which will run every day from Saturday, 28 March until Sunday, 10 May.

The Autumn Exhibition is regarded as the gallery’s flagship show, drawing artists from across Australia, including as far afield as Noosa Heads in Queensland, with total prizes of $14,800.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for the local and wider community to come together and appreciate more than 360 paintings across a variety of styles and subjects.

“The Autumn Exhibition has a consistently high standard across the years and is well regarded by artists and collectors alike,” BAG president, Stephen McCall said.

“I’m interested in this year’s show because we have some new artists with intriguing work which will draw people’s interest.”

With a diverse range of styles and subjects represented, the exhibition will be a noteworthy event on the regional arts calendar.

The Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre is located at 28 Mountbatten Avenue.

For more details visit: www.brightartgallery.org.au.