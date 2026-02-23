After achieving a top-of-the-class accolade last year, Bright's P-12 College DUX, Jenna Stephens, has started her gap year in earnest, spending time as an outdoor education trainee in Nayook, outside of Melbourne.

"My year so far has been really good," she said.

"I'm working full-time at the Nayook campus of the Rubicon Outdoor Education School, while doing a part-time TAFE course online and I am really enjoying it.

"[The Rubicon is] a school camp which offers a range of programs and activities including hiking, rafting, high ropes, abseiling, mountain-biking and caving."

Jenna said she received a first-round offer from VTAC: a Bachelor of Science at the University of Melbourne, which she will attend next year.

"I'm not too sure about what I want to do after university," she said.

"Perhaps something in the field of science, but university will be my way of figuring it out."

Jenna said a research job in the field of biochemistry, medicine or a job in the environmental sciences might be in her future.