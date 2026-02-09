Born and bred in Bright, Daryl Stephens, has recently reached an exceptional milestone of 40 years continuous service with McPhersons Earthmoving Contractors, a Myrtleford-based company.

After noticing the anniversary of Daryl’s commencement with McPhersons on 1 October last year, his daughter Rebecca Neylon said such longevity is incredibly rare in any industry today, especially in physically-demanding trades such as earthmoving.

“Four decades with the same company speaks volumes about not only his dedication; but the trust, respect and value he has built within the business and the wider community,” she said.

“Over the years, Dad has become well-known throughout Myrtleford, Bright and the surrounding communities for his work ethic, reliability and the pride he takes in every job.

“He has played a quiet but significant role in shaping the region, from house site excavations and dam constructions, to countless other projects at homes, farms and businesses across the North East.”

Rebecca said he is often acknowledged as one of the most skilled operators in the area, with many locals specifically requesting him for complex or delicate jobs.

“His reputation has been earned the old-fashioned way: through consistency, craftsmanship and the relationships he has built over decades in the field,” she said.

“Dad is also and, maybe most importantly, a loving husband and father to three kids.

“My brother Daniel now works with McPhersons, having been taught the art of excavation in heavy machinery, mostly by Dad.

“Beyond his technical ability, Dad is a wonderful representative of the company; loyal, humble, dedicated and genuinely loved by those who work with him.

“In a time where skilled operators are harder to find, I find it truly extraordinary how passionate Dad is about his job and how this impacts others.”

McPhersons Earthmoving Contractors co-director, Craig McPherson said Daryl has been a very loyal, highly skilled and knowledgeable employee over the years.

“Daryl’s known for his performance, operating ability and intimate detail of excavation work,” he said.

“He’s very sociable and interacts with everyone.

“He always has a smile on his face, he has never said ‘no’ to any work during the course of those 40 years and he’s always been willing to lend a hand when possible.

“Everyone asks him to return for a new project; very rarely does his work make anyone unhappy.”

Mr McPherson offered Daryl the company’s congratulations and said it was a privilege to have employed him over years.