The streets of Bright are once again set to come alive with Christmas spirit as the Rotary Club of Bright delivers its collection of Santa displays throughout town within the next few days.

In what has become a local tradition, Rotary club members have been busy coordinating Santa cut-outs for participating businesses across Bright.

These festive ﬁgures, crafted by the Rotary team have become iconic symbols of the town's Christmas celebrations.

"Every year, these Santas bring smiles to both locals and visitors alike," project leader, Michelle Chalwell said.

"It's wonderful to see how this simple initiative has grown into a much loved part of our community's Christmas tradition."

The project represents a fundraising eﬀort between the Rotary club and local businesses who for a small fee, have each Santa tailored to their business.

This year’s proceeds will be directed towards the Bright playgroups - Little Rascals and Wild Things.

This annual tradition not only adds to the town's Christmas atmosphere but also highlights the partnership between local organisations and businesses, in creating a festive experience for everyone to enjoy.

"We're pretty much in full-swing," Rotary club secretary, Allan Poyner said.

"There are approximately 70 Santas planned for this year.

"In the last previous years, we thought the streets lacked a bit of Christmas 'oomph', so we started this Santa scheme.

"Our tentative Santa distribution date is planned for this Friday, 28 November.

"Our Santas are site-specific; they're designed with pizzas and ice creams and so on, for the Santas booked to decorate the front of those businesses.

"People love the specificity."

The Santas will remain on display throughout the festive season, creating perfect photo opportunities for families and visitors exploring Bright's streets during the Summer holiday period.