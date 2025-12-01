PHOTO
56337.0
Where do you live?
I'm from Beaconsfield.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
I get to Bright for a little holiday here or there, about two or three times a year.
What do you do for a living?
I teach AUSLAN at a primary school.
What are your hobbies and interests?
Walking and running in the beautiful sunshine and spending time with family and friends.
What do you think makes the area unique?
I love how peaceful and tranquil it is. Bright's got all unique stores and local businesses - there's no major commercial chains.
What would you change about the area?
I don't think it needs anything - it's really nice how it is.