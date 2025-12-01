Where do you live?

I'm from Beaconsfield.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

I get to Bright for a little holiday here or there, about two or three times a year.

What do you do for a living?

I teach AUSLAN at a primary school.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Walking and running in the beautiful sunshine and spending time with family and friends.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I love how peaceful and tranquil it is. Bright's got all unique stores and local businesses - there's no major commercial chains.

What would you change about the area?

I don't think it needs anything - it's really nice how it is.