The North East Catchment Management Authority (NECMA) has introduced 'Bridging Waters 2.0' as the next step to improve fish habitat and river health along the Ovens River.

Project works between Porepunkah and Eurobin are seeing boulders, log jams and other structures added to a stretch of the Ovens River affected by historic gold-dredging and build on the success of the first Bridging Waters works near Porepunkah.

Historic mining left the river wide and shallow, with too much gravel and not enough good habitat for native fish.

Instream structures, such as 40 large boulders, have been placed in small clusters along sections of the river to make the riverbed rougher.

When flows are high, the roughness helps wash away the extra gravel, which creates deeper channels and improves how the river works.

New log jams and timber structures have also been installed in key spots, which reduce erosion and give fish places to hide and live.

NECMA said the works are to help restore natural river processes.

They also seek to improve the movement of fish between important habitats such as Chinamen’s Refuge Hole, the earlier Bridging Waters site, and the high‑quality waters of the Buckland and Upper Ovens rivers.

The project benefits native species and recreational fishing, with earlier stages having helped species such as the endangered Macquarie perch.

The new instream structures also create the kind of habitat trout anglers value.

The Australian Trout Foundation (ATF), with support from NECMA, secured funding through the Victorian Fisheries Authority’s Fish Habitat Improvement Fund and the Recreational Fishing Licence Intermediate Grant, which made the Bridging Waters 2.0 instream works possible.

NECMA’s EC6‑funded Upper Ovens Flagship Project is also contributing, by providing contractor oversight for the river works, funds weed control and supplies plants for restoring the riverbanks.

The ATF, along with local angling clubs such as the Alpine Fly Fishers and Wangaratta Fly Fishing Club, also plan to help with revegetation.

They will support the 'Trees for Trout' planting days, continuing a strong community partnership along the Ovens River.