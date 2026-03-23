An enthusiastic group of Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) members and 'Friends of Mount Buffalo' made quick work setting 50 European wasp traps in the Mount Buffalo National Park on Sunday, 15 March.

Focusing on picnic spots along the gorge and lookouts, Lake Catani and in the camping ground, each trap was digitally tagged so they can be checked regularly over autumn.

The European wasp (Vespula germanica) is a major social, environmental and agricultural pest, now well established in Victoria.

Wasps compete with native species and have become a nuisance by foraging for sweet foods and meats, such as in a barbecue, especially later in the season.

Unlike honeybees, European wasps can sting multiple times and will aggressively defend their nests, releasing chemicals which can trigger a mass attack.

They are considered a serious pest in Australia, often stinging people in the face and neck or on the tongue, if attracted to the inside of a soft drink can.

"Who hasn't been pestered by European wasps when picnicking at Lake Catani or one of many picnic spots at Mount Buffalo National Park?" UOVLG vice president, Martyn Paterson said.

"Our thanks to all the volunteers and to Julian, Joe, Tom and Zoe from Parks Victoria.

"It was wonderful to have a 'wasp-free' barbecue afterwards overlooking Lake Catani."

Mr Paterson said their hope was the traps will catch queens before they establish new nests, which they were specifically constructed for.

The traps will be removed in late-April, with the plan to reset them again next spring, possibly with poison baits.