Five Year 10 students from Myrtleford P-12 College recently gained hands-one learning at health and training facilities as part of Health Careers Week.

They were among 25 students from across the region to participate in the week-long program, organised by NELLEN, to explore a wide range of health careers through real-world experiences at La Trobe University (Wodonga), Charles Sturt University (Thurgoona), Wodonga TAFE and the Albury Wodonga Health Regional Cancer Centre.

At each location, they heard directly from university students and experienced health professionals, gaining valuable insight into the many pathways available within the health industry.

"Health Careers Week was an incredible opportunity for our students to explore the many career options available within the health sector while gaining practical experience in a supportive and engaging environment," Myrtleford P-12 careers advisor, Danielle Caponecchia said.

"Our students eagerly took part in a variety of activities designed to give them a real taste of different health careers.

"They thoroughly enjoyed the week and came away with a much better understanding of the different health professions and the pathways available to them: particularly the opportunities to live, study and work in regional communities.

"A big thank you to NELLEN and all the participating organisations for creating such a valuable experience for our students.

"It's good to know we have professionals in different industries who want to help expose our students to as many opportunities as they can."

The program provided students with the opportunity to tour real clinical and training facilities while developing practical skills in areas such as nursing, allied health, biomedical science, psychology, social work, physiotherapy, podiatry, occupational therapy and medicine.

"It was a really good, hands-on experience," student Tiahna Patten said.

Fellow students Sahra Pugh and Jacob McAuliffe said it was great to be able to learn about all the different options and pathways available in the medical field.

Aliza Kneebone said the experience made her definitely think about being an occupational therapist and help patients in the future.

Amelia Midson said she really wanted to be a nurse, but was now thinking about working in pediatrics or physiotherapy.

Throughout the week, students took part in a range of interactive sessions including learning how to take blood pressure readings, using ultrasound equipment, applying slings and bandaging injuries, plastering simulated fractures and even practicing suturing techniques using pool noodles.

They also explored biomedical science through microscope work and learned about blood cells and coagulation.

At the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, students met with a range of health professionals including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and social workers.

They participated in challenges and activities while wearing proper PPE and even took part in a lively health-themed game of Jeopardy.

Students also had the chance to hear from university students currently studying in the field, gaining valuable insight into what studying health at university is really like. Sessions in psychology, nursing and physiotherapy allowed students to ask questions and learn about the different pathways into these careers.

At Charles Sturt University, students experienced simulations to helped them understand the challenges faced by people with visual impairments and other physical limitations.

They also completed physiotherapy challenges, learnt how to apply finger splints and finished the week with a health-themed escape room which tested everything they had learned throughout the program.