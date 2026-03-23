Community input is being sought to help develop a vision for rural land across the Alpine Shire and provide strategic directions to guide council's actions now and into the future.

Council has released for public comment a draft Alpine Shire Rural Directions Strategy which is predominantly focused on land in the Buckland Valley, Buffalo River, Dederang, Freeburgh, Harrietville, Merriang, Merriang South, Mudgegonga, Myrtleford, Tawonga and Wandiligong.

The draft strategy was shaped by input from around 200 rural residents last year, who provided their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities for the land.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, thanked those who contributed and now encouraged feedback on the published draft.

"You told us there is a need to protect productive agricultural land and farming viability, as well as support agritourism and economic diversification, alongside addressing housing shortages for workers and families," she said.

"Now we're encouraging you to review our draft strategy and make sure we've got it right."

Key strategic directions within the draft include:

- protecting productive agricultural and farming land, while rezoning unproductive and unviable farmland;

• addressing housing shortages for workers and families;

• supporting agritourism and economic diversification;

• improving existing infrastructure while managing environmental risks;

• sImplifying planning processes along with flexible policies; and

• balancing growth with preserving rural character.

Council hosted a series of community drop-in sessions in Harrietville, Myrtleford, Porepunkah and Wandiligong on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Community members can still provide feedback on the draft strategy by completing a survey either online on Engage Alpine or in-person at the Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford libraries, or by contacting one of council's strategic planners on (03) 5755 0555 or email: info@alpineshire.vic.gov.au

More information is available online by visiting: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/alpine-rural-directions-strategy

Opportunities for review and feedback will close on Monday, 13 April.

Key proposed directions for specific areas in Alpine Shire.

FREEBURG

- apply Rural Activity Zone to areas of low agricultural productivity to allow suitable other uses, and rural residential development where bushfire risk can be managed;

- support incremental housing growth within existing township boundaries while protecting landscape character;

- enable tourism and diverse agricultural uses whilst minimising environmental and amenity impacts; and

- prevent further subdivision.

DEDERANG & MUDGEGONGA

- retain Farming Zone;

- strengthen farmland protection;

- potential battery storage near existing facilities where suitable, and;

- housing growth not currently recommended due to limited infrastructure.

HARRIETVILLE

- potentially apply Rural Activity Zone in limited areas of low agricultural productivity;

- support tourism uses to help small farms diversify;

- allow incremental development within boundaries of existing township; and

- housing growth outside the boundary not recommended due to bushfire risk.

MYRTLEFORD, MERRIANG, MERRIANG SOUTH

- recognise rural economic cluster in policy;

- retain Farming Zone;

- potentially rezone land south and west of Buffalo Creek Road to Rural Living Zone; and

- prevent further subdivision due to bushfire risk by providing minimal lot sizes.

WANDILIGONG

- apply Rural Activity or Rural Conservation Zone to areas of low agricultural productivity to protect heritage and landscape, allow more flexible uses, and allow rural residential development where bushfire risk can be managed;

- support incremental development within existing township boundaries while protecting heritage and landscape character;

- enable tourism and diverse agricultural uses whilst minimising environmental and amenity impacts; and

- prevent further subdivision.