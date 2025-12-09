The juniors of the Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club are well into the spring season, and the talent is showing.

On Sunday, 30 November, the club held their Open Age Junior Club Championship, with 18 boys and girls competing in the two annual events for the Vicki Moore Award and the Alan Heberle Award, both named in honour of two life members of the club.

Onlookers witnessed some wonderful talent, were entertained by great tennis and saw fabulous court etiquette.

Ingrid Barnard won the Vicki Moore Award as the Open Age Girls Champion and Milla Corcoran finished runner up.

The Alan Heberle Open Age Boys Champion was Rylan Frecklington and the runner up was Elliot Ford.

The players were presented their respective awards by Vicki and Alan at the conclusion of the event.

The club will hold the rest of the age-group Club Championships on Sunday, 1 March 2026, when junior members will compete in their age groups.

The juniors will continue the spring season, finishing up in late December, and will restart early in the new year.