The Rotary Club of Bright has once again spread a little magic through local classrooms, delivering a personally selected Australian picture book to every prep student across four local schools.

Club members Sue Manning and Geoff Hall recently visited Bright P-12 College and the Porepunkah, Wandiligong and Harrietville primary schools and placed a brand new book into the hands of each prep student as part of the club's annual literacy program.

This year's titles - 'Dropbear', 'Too Many Dogs' and 'You're Too Little' - were chosen for their Australian stories, vibrant illustrations and appeal to young readers just starting their literacy journey.

Sue, who heads the program for the club, said the classroom visits are always a highlight of the Rotary calendar.

"The excitement on the children's faces when they realise the book is theirs to keep is something special," she said.

"It never gets old."

The program, which has run for a number of years, is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: every child deserves a book of their own and a love of reading kindled early can last a lifetime.