One year on from it's recent renovations, the Eurobin Church is thriving as a popular venue space, particularly for newlyweds from all over Australia.

This year, as the site marks its 116th anniversary, owner Alison Wren said there is a focus on weddings, however the church now operates primarily as a function space, with the option to hold any kind of event on the premises.

"I receive the most enquiries from people wanting to get married," she said.

"We've got a wedding next weekend, [one of whom are] actually a grandchild of the people who built the house I'm living in, so it has come full circle.

"The church is fully renovated now, but we've continued to work on the garden to make it prettier.

"It's been a battle during the recent drought: we've had a bit of rain, but I've dutifully been watering it and worked really hard to keep it looking green and lovely."

Ms Wren said many people have dropped by to look at the renewed church and can imagine holding their special day there.

"I've got an elopement in a couple of weeks time, bookings from April next year and a special wedding for Halloween next year: although it's a smaller space, there are all different types of weddings we can host," she said.

"I've made it clear, I'm open to keeping the space open to events other than weddings."

A wheelchair ramp for the front steps has been recently made, allowing wheelchair accessibility for future guests and visitors.

The Eurobin Church is located at 5958 Great Alpine Road.