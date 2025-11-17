The Bright community came together at this year's Remembrance Day service Tuesday last week to mark the 106th anniversary of the ceasing of hostilities to end of World War 1.

Mafeking Square was cordoned off and attendees found shelter under nearby businesses' verandahs, temporary tents or under handheld umbrellas as the almost perfectly timed rain began descending for the start of the 11am service.

Bright RSL's vice president, Kay Adams, led the welcome to the morning's commemorations before president Phillip Keegan began his speech, acknowledging the history and service of people who fought in wars.

"Everywhere, communities knew the pain of losing fondly remembered men," he said.

"Across the country, memorials were erected to honour those who served and to remember the dead.

"Today, [we] all honour the names of more than 102,000 Australians who have lost their lives in war, conflicts and peace operations."

More than a dozen local community groups, schools, organisations and other representatives took turns laying a wreath in remembrance, before the bugler heralded the start of the minute of silence.

Around the clocktower, representatives from the Australian Army participating in this year's Catafalque party included Catafalque commander Brigadier Eli Hoolahan and Trooper Joshua Vella along with Craftsmen CFN Harrison Bennett, CFN Jack Martin and CFN Blair Finch.

Also in attendance were Lieutenant Tahlia Balliet, Sergeant Denis Wade and the day's flag orderlies CFN Jack Skinner and CFN Cody O'Connor with reserve, CFN Hayden Bailey.

At the conclusion of the service Ms Adams invited the gathering to a morning tea held at the Bright RSL clubrooms for light refreshments.

Thomas Borg said attending the service was important to keep traditions alive, particularly for the younger generation.

"It seems like remembering those who have gone before us might not be as instilled in young people as it once was," he said.

"Many of my family members have been in the armed services and played their part in wars, so it was important for me to be here today."