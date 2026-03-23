Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

I moved back recently, after living in Whorouly for 30 years.

What do you do for a living?

I work in Blooms Pharmacy and the Myrtleford Newsagency.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I love exercise, particularly walking out in nature. I also like crafting. I've got many projects on the go at the moment, but I need more hours in the day to do it all.

What do you think makes the area unique?

Everyone comes back to Myrtleford. For people who like a quiet lifestyle, it offers many benefits; it's a very green place and there's great food, wine and friends here.

What would you change about the area?

Maybe add a few extra clothing or other niche places? Stores which enable people to shop closer to town, without the need to drive to other towns for things. Otherwise, I wouldn't change anything.