Where do you live?

We're from Darwin.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

B: Every year, for about the last 10 years. We discovered the alpine region when we participated in an 'Australian Alpine Track' from Thredbo to Harrietville and we keep coming back.

What do you do for a living?

We're house-parents: we run a boarding house in Darwin. We take in Aboriginal kids from communities all over the Northern Territory and Arnhem Land.

What are your hobbies and interests?

B: Hiking and getting out in the outdoors.

K: I enjoy cooking and reading, but hiking is number one!

What do you think makes the area unique?

B: There's a lovely chilled out vibe here, but there's lots of activities, so it's still a very happening place.

K: Bright's really central and family-oriented.

What would you recommend to do in the area?

K: Bright has lots to offer; you can do a day trip and follow the wine or food trails. Definitely hiking; even just the local walks. Also cycling, checking out the local cafes, finding the great foods, then walking it off.