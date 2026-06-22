The next year promises to be one of celebration for the Anglican Diocese of Wangaratta, as it marks 125 years since the enthronement of its first bishop, Bishop Thomas Armstrong.

In keeping with those plans, current Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester took 'The God of Celebration' as the theme of his recent synod charge, which outlined a 10-month celebratory plan for the diocese.

This includes boosting funds for ministry development, working to increase congregation numbers, and supporting the ongoing creation of co-operative ministry arrangements, to stand the diocese in good stead for the future.

Bishop Bester said anniversary celebrations would be launched in October this year, recalling the Melbourne Diocese's 'New Dioceses Act' which was passed in 1901.

He said there would be further commemorations around 24 February - the anniversary of Bishop Armstrong's consecration - before the official anniversary on 13 March.

Celebrations will then conclude at synod in 2027, which it's hoped will be held close to 18 August, when the first synod was conducted in Wangaratta in 1902.

"Life is a celebration, because God has given us life and continues to sustain us throughout our lives," Bishop Bester said in his synod charge on 29 May.

"We are to celebrate life, even in the face of adversity and challenges."

Challenges can be numerous in the modern world, particularly for religious institutions dealing with dwindling congregations, difficulties in attracting clergy, and issues around property arrangements.

Four churches have been deconsecrated in the Wangaratta diocese since the last synod gathering, and Bishop Bester said "with more vicarages than are needed, it seems now that we have become property managers and renters of buildings that have more expenses than income".

In facing these obstacles, Bishop Bester said the diocese must engage in 'business unusual'.

"We have heard it being said so many times that we cannot do the same things and expect different results," he said.

So parishes in the diocese are being asked to follow a 10-10-10 rule in the lead-up to next year's 125th celebrations - over a 10 month period from synod until March's anniversary, churches are being asked to maintain an attendance of at least 10 people, and an income of $10,000 per year towards the cost of ministry and running of buildings.

Anglican Diocese of Wangaratta

The expansive diocese incorporates 18 parishes encompassing the Goulburn Valley and North East and includes the Alpine Anglican parish of St Paul's in Myrtleford, St John's in Whorouly, All Saints in Bright and St Etheldreda's in Harrietville, as well as St Aidan's in Tawonga and St Andrew's in Dederang.