Whorouly maintained top spot on the senior football ladder with a 56-point win at Milawa on Saturday, 13.10 (88) to 4.8 (32).

It would take until the second quarter for the Demons to kick their first goal, by which time the Lions had already booted eight.

Conditions were wet, drizzly and cold for most of the game, but the Lions were able to demonstrate clean skills time and time again.

While the Demons would fight hard, Whorouly was able to scrap it forward and convert consistently.

Lions coach Michael Newton finished with six goals, while Darcy O’Shannessy, Oliver Dixon and Jakob Decker were influential.

Whorouly enjoys a handy 18 percentage point lead over Bright on top of the ladder, with a 9-2 record.

The result in the seniors backs up the incredible work the reserves are doing, with the ressies banking a 40-point win over Milawa in the midday game.

A five goal to one opening term set the tone for the match, with the Lions defending well on the way to the 11.11 (77) to 6.1 (37) final result.

Brannan Duffy led the scoring with three goals, with Marc Costenaro and Jon Pethybridge finishing with two apiece.

Young gun Ryley Skahill was best on ground, putting in a power of work across the ground, while the experience of Sam Jarman, Glenn White and Kane Fitzpatrick shone through.

The reserve Lions are also on top of the ladder, a game clear of Bonnie Doon, North Wangaratta, and Tarrawingee.

Over on the netball court, it was a similar tale of domination, with all five netball squads recording wins, the second 7/7 day the club has had in a row, and third for the season.

In A grade, the Lions pushed their unbeaten streak to 11 games after knocking off Milawa 45-29.

While initially close, the Lions were able to capitalise on skill errors the Demons made, and made them pay on the scoreboard.

Abbey Forrest was at her accurate best under the post, finishing with 38 goals at 84 per cent accuracy, while the midcourt and defensive structures held up exceptionally well against a challenging and young Milawa side.

In other grades, the Lions got up 45-28 in B grade, 59-18 in B reserve, 32-31 in 17 and under, and 57-28 in 15 and under.

Whorouly returns home this weekend after a fortnight on the road, set to host Tarrawingee this Saturday.