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Whorouly bounce back in B grade, Bombers go two from five

<p>SPECIAL TEAM: Bonnie Doon B reserve premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>SPECIAL TEAM: Bonnie Doon B reserve premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

SPECIAL TEAM: Bonnie Doon B reserve premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

Benalla’s win in the 15 and under broke Whorouly and Bonnie Doon run of premierships on court.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026