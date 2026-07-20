The Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) is set to hold its National Tree Day annual tree-planting event at 10am this Sunday 26 July at Telford's Lane in Porepunkah.

This is the group's biggest event in the calendar year, with an open invitation for people of all ages to join in and plant a native tree to strengthen the regional ecosystem.

Organisers are hoping to have the biggest ever turn-out of members, families with children and community volunteers.

"We have about 250 native plants and trees to cover the last remaining planting areas of the confluence site, at the junction of the Ovens and Buffalo rivers," UOVLG vice-president, Martyn Paterson said.

"This project involves the clearing of woody weeds and non-native weeds from this large area and the planting of more than 6000 trees over the last five years.

"Our working bee will include planting, re-placing tree guards and general tidying at three sites along the river."

The projects is supported by NECMA who are providing the tree guards.

Attendees can meet at the riverside area at 9:45am for a briefing, following the Landcare signs along the Great Alpine Road.

Tools will be provided, however participants will need sturdy footwear, warm clothes, a hat and gloves.

A celebratory barbeque will be held at about 12:30pm.

For more information or to register your attendance, call Martyn Paterson on 0437 501 441.