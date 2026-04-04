Wangaratta's generosity added more than $150,000 to this year's record-breaking final tally of $25,268,485 for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

The city's total of $152,324.56 was the fifth highest within regional and rural Victoria, which collectively raised $5,929,934 to support sick children and their families through Friday's annual appeal.

More than 40 members from Wangaratta CFA and FRV brigades, Killawarra and North Wangaratta brigades and Wangaratta’s VICSES Unit were out early Friday morning rattling collection tins through the streets of Wangaratta, and at major events such as the rodeo and O&M Wangaratta derby at the showgrounds.

Community generosity - which over the past 56 years has seen the rural city raise more than $3 million for the cause - was again on show, with people digging deep in a sign of caring compassion for those in need.

And it wasn't just in Wangaratta, with the appeal seeing the Glenrowan community raise $10,584 and Springhurst raise $5500.

In Boorhaman hundreds of people gathered at the hotel for its annual appeal fun day, punctuated by the famous Duckie Drop and popular yabbie races, with the tiny town's efforts on the day and throughout the year raising a whopping $91,867.

Wangaratta Rovers' senior footballer Will Nolan, aka Shagger, provided a novel highlight this year, raising $20,343 by cutting his dreadlocks for the first time in 13 years.

RCH Good Friday Appeal chair Penny Fowler lauded Wangaratta and district's efforts, together with those throughout Victoria.

"Each year we are reminded just how far the work of the Royal Children’s Hospital goes across the state, and it’s incredible to see such a huge fundraising result across regional communities for the 95th year of the appeal," she said.

"Families are doing it tougher than ever when it comes to cost of living, yet their unwavering support highlights the compassion and strength of our regional volunteers, donors, and supporters.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s remarkable result."

This year’s appeal continues its commitment to regional Victoria by funding essential equipment, scholarships, and programs with a further $3M distributed to five regional health services, which includes $600,000 to the Hume region, to support Northeast Health Wangaratta, Goulburn Valley Health, and Albury Wodonga Health.