The Wandiligong Nut Festival is set to return in April and mark 25 years with a big top, beatboxing and a glittery Gang-Gang.

The historic Wandiligong Valley will shed its quiet rural skin to reveal one of Victoria’s most delightfully eccentric celebrations from Friday, 17 April between 1pm to 9pm and Saturday, 18 April from 9am to 9pm.

The festival will transform Alpine Park into a two-day wonderland of roasted chestnuts, high-country heritage and avant-garde 'nutty' quirkiness.

In alignment with Visit Victoria’s #EveryBitDifferent campaign, the 2026 festival leans into the unique, the textured and the slightly left-of-centre.

Managed entirely by a dedicated local volunteer committee, the event marks the peak of the North East’s autumn harvest and serves as the ultimate school holiday finale.

Nestled in the heritage-listed valley, the festival honours its 25 year roots while embracing a bold new era of connection.

Under the protection of a massive all-weather Big Top Circus Tent, the program will balance the rustic charm of the Bright United Men’s Shed roasting pans and the extensive market with local food, craft and producers, with a high-energy lineup of national and local music.

“Our aim is to make the Wandiligong Nut Festival a highlight of the year for both locals and visitors,” festival organiser, Lee Rosser said.

“It’s a time to come together, celebrate the harvest and support our community”.

This year's highlight's include: 90s funk-rock icons Skunkhour and local indie-soul sensation Liv Cartledge on the Main Stage; a celebration of the harvest with incredible food and drinks from producers around the Alpine Valleys (including nuts galore); quirky traditions (from the infamous dress-ups to the high-stakes Salami Competition) the festival celebrates the authentic spirit of the region; a guided market tour with the Glittery Paper Mache Gang-Gang Cockatoo; the DJ Eddy DJ Comp; beatboxing workshops; chestnut-on-spoon races; and a chance for guests to practice their circus skills.

With sustainability first in the organisers' minds, the festival aims to be a single-use-plastic-free event, focusing on regional procurement and environmental integrity.

The festival is proud to support local community groups, including the Wandiligong Primary School, 4 Kids and Carers, Bright Men's Shed and Hotham Ski Patrol.

The event is made possible through the support of Visit Victoria, Alpine Shire, the Bright Community Bank and a collection of incredible local business sponsors.

Tickets are on sale for early bird two-day passes, with day passes going on sale next week.

Seniors and concessions can grab a ticket for $10 each day and kids 17-and-under are free, making it an affordable outing for the whole family.

Patrons are encouraged to use the Wandi Walk for a scenic, sustainable arrival.

Capacity is limited to maintain the community atmosphere.

Tickets are available now at: www.nutfest.au.