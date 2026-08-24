Volleyball season wraps up at Myrtleford

The Myrtleford and District Volleyball Association capped off its 2026 season, which featured six teams competing over 12 rounds. Last week, the semi-final saw Rippers defeat Hotham and Jimmy Cuz defeat You've Been Served to claim their spots in the grand final. In the grand final it was a great battle between Rippers and Jimmy Cuz. The Rippers emerged victorious, defeating Jimmy Cuzs three sets to one. The standout player of the match was Blake Humphreys, who earned the best on court honour. The championship winning Rippers team featured Elisha, Rory and Zahra Hazeldine, Blake Humphreys, Kaidan McPherson, and Ella McMasters. On the Jimmy Cuz side, the team included Austin and Bailey Robb, as well as Josh, Chase, Kristina, and Jake. This season’s best and fairest honours were also announced, with Bailey Power taking the top male spot and Theo Heuperman and Kaidan McPherson as runners up, while for the females, Nina Fortaliza claimed the best and fairest award, with Zahra Hazeldine as runner up. The Myrtleford and District Volleyball Association would like to thank everyone for a great season. As the 2026 season wraps up, the association looks forward to welcoming new players in March 2027 for another fantastic season.