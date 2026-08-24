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Volleyball season wraps up at Myrtleford

<p>CHAMPIONS: Rippers members (from left) Elisha Hazeldine, Zahra Hazeldine, Rory Hazeldine, Kaidan McPherson, Blake Humpheries and Ella McMasters.</p>\\n
<p>CHAMPIONS: Rippers members (from left) Elisha Hazeldine, Zahra Hazeldine, Rory Hazeldine, Kaidan McPherson, Blake Humpheries and Ella McMasters.</p>\\n

CHAMPIONS: Rippers members (from left) Elisha Hazeldine, Zahra Hazeldine, Rory Hazeldine, Kaidan McPherson, Blake Humpheries and Ella McMasters.

The Rippers were the successful squad after three months of competition.
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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