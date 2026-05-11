There’s a real buzz around the Vocational Major (VM) program at Myrtleford P–12 College this year, with students diving into hands-on, meaningful experiences which connect learning with the real world.

At the heart of the program is the student-run café, The Daily Grind.

Run by year 11 and 12 VM students, the café is more than just a place to grab a coffee: it’s a fully immersive learning environment.

“Our aim is to give students real-world experiences which build confidence, skills and a sense of purpose,” a Daily Grind spokesperson said.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the students step up, take ownership and thrive.”

Students are building skills in customer service, teamwork, food safety and business operations, all while serving staff and the wider school community.

Beyond the café, students have been stepping out into the community through a range of industry visits and partnerships.

Recent excursions to DEECA (Ovens Depot) have given students valuable insight into environmental and land management careers, while upcoming visits to local workplaces, including the Mill, will further expand their understanding of employment pathways.

A standout experience this year has been the 'Road to Zero' road safety program, where students engaged in powerful learning about safe driving and decision-making.

It is just one example of how the VM program focuses on practical life skills alongside academic learning.

Creativity and wellbeing are also key elements of the program.

Students have been exploring self-reflection through 'embroidary': a unique project combining embroidery with personal journaling.

This initiative encourages mindfulness, resilience and self-expression in a calm, supportive environment.

Looking ahead, there’s plenty more to be excited about.

In term 3, students will begin work on a community mosaic mural, which will become a permanent sign for The Daily Grind café.

Designed by the students themselves, the mural will be a lasting symbol of their creativity and ownership of the space.

The public is warmly invited to attend the Daily Grind Open Morning on 25 May from 9am to 11am, offering a chance to see the café in action and meet the students behind it.

With such a dynamic and community-connected approach, the VM program at Myrtleford P–12 College is setting students up for success: both in school and beyond.