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Valiant Saints fall short against clinical Hawks

<p>FIGHT ON: Brady Sharp spoils the ball away from Will Christie in Myrtleford\\'s 28-point loss on Sunday. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie.</p>\\n
<p>FIGHT ON: Brady Sharp spoils the ball away from Will Christie in Myrtleford\\'s 28-point loss on Sunday. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie.</p>\\n

FIGHT ON: Brady Sharp spoils the ball away from Will Christie in Myrtleford's 28-point loss on Sunday. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie.

Myrtleford showed plenty of grit until the very end, but Rovers proved just too good.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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