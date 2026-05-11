The district has lost one of its best-known characters after the passing of Gordon McLay Smith on April 17 this year.

Born in 1948 in Bright, Gordon was the eldest child of Gordon “Cobber” and Margaret Smith and the brother of Anne, Judith and Christine.

Gordon attended Bright Higher Elementary School, Wangaratta Technical College and later Caulfield Institute of Technology, where he studied electrical engineering.

He was employed by Bowater Scott and worked at the Myrtleford Mill for many years.

Gordon married Ann Wood on 14 January 1972 and they had five children: Fiona, Tiffany, Joel, Evan and Cameron.

Gordon loved children and was a great family man, helping with parenting duties, cooking and preparing school lunches for the family, at a time when this was not the norm.

Many community organisations benefited from his participation: he was a Scout leader, a life member of Myrtleford Apex, a member of Men’s Shed and Buffalo River CFA.

Gordon was a very capable fire truck driver and navigator and, most recently Deputy Group Officer, during 40 years of membership.

In earlier years Gordon was involved in car rallying where his map reading and mathematical skills came to the fore in his role as navigator.

In 1995, he became Alpine Shire Citizen of the Year.

Gordon was Camp Dad at the annual Border Music Camp for a record 35 years and played in the Myrtleford Ensemble.

He was a leading member of the Myrtleford Ukulele Group, playing the fiddle, wearing his trademark flannelette shirt and beret (on top of his wild and woolly hair!)

He gave very freely of his time to help other musicians.

Gordon later turned his hand to repairing and making stringed instruments such as ukuleles and violins under the tuition of a skilled craftsman.

Another role Gordon enjoyed was being Santa for several district organisations over many years.

Gordon will be remembered for his dependable, cheerful and kind disposition and as the neighbourhood 'go-to' person when someone needed a hand; be it pumps, broken down cars or musical instruments.

He would immediately stop whatever he was doing to help solve a friend or neighbour’s problem.

After Gordon retired, he became involved in teaching practical skills to VCAL students at Myrtleford P-12 school.

One project they were involved in was a challenge to design, construct and race a hybrid recumbent bike powered by a whipper snipper motor.

He also tutored trade students through a Registered Training Organisation.

Gordon is survived by his wife Ann, 5 children and 13 grandchildren.

His popularity was reflected in the huge crowd who said farewell to Gordon at his funeral and he will be greatly missed.