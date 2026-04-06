Alpine Shire Council is making some minor upgrades to visitor facilities at Dinner Plain village's Scrubbers Hut this month ahead of the winter season.

Works will see the bathrooms' existing basins and toilets replaced, as well as the installation of vinyl flooring.

Rubber matting will be placed in internal, general use areas and walls will be repainted.

Scrubbers Hut and surrounding facilities will remain open to visitors during the construction period, with signage in place to indicate what amenities are closed to visitors.

The open shelter will not be affected, with the barbeque area remaining open and available for use.

At least one toilet will always remain open and usable by the public.

Works are expected to be complete by Sunday, 26 April.