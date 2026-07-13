This year's Planet Ark National Tree Day is swiftly approaching and the Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group (UOVLG) and Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group (MDLSG) welcome their fellow green-thumbs to take part in native tree planting days both have planned for Sunday 26 July.

The UOVLG-Porepunkah tree-planting will take place from 9:45am at Telford Lane.

Attendees can gather by following the Landcare signs along the Great Alpine Road and tools will be provided, with a barbeque lunch scheduled for 12:30pm.

For more information or to register your attendance, call Martyn Paterson: 04 3750 1441.

In Myrtleford, the Barwidgee Creek embankment just upstream from the junction at Rotary Park is now ready for planting.

Participants will need to bring along their own planting tools.

Attendees can register at Rotary Park from 9:30am on the day.

The tree-planting will be followed by a free barbeque lunch.

To assist with catering and to RSVP, contact Claire Stock 04 3948 8378.