The 2026 Mount Beauty Running Festival will host Australia's most scenic foot race and fun for the all the family on Saturday 16 May.

Distances include a 3km, 10.6km, 21.1km or 18km trail run.

Lace up your shoes and get ready to run, walk, jog and test your endurance in one of the special events on offer.

The iconic 10.6km Run and 21.1km Half Marathon are on a fast course.

Experience breathing in the fresh mountain air while following the sealed flat track around the pondage and alongside the pristine Kiewa River, past Pebble Beach. Participants entered in the 21.1km event will complete the 10.6km course twice – double the fun!

To get further into nature try the epic 18km trail run through the best parts of Mount Beauty and surrounds.

The course is the same as last year with two shallow river crossings and scenic ups and downs on a combination of 4WD & single tracks.

It is a chance to be challenged, push the limits and experience an exhilarating trail run into the Alpine National Park.

The 3km Fun Run event course is a flat sealed track around Mount Beauty Pondage, with no road crossings.

Entrants will enjoy panoramic views of Mount Bogong – ideal for children and prams.

Prizes of local business vouchers will be awarded to the first, second, and third overall male and female finishers in the 10.6km, 21.1km and 18km events.

In the 3km event medallions will be awarded to all finishers under age 12.

There is also the opportunity to win a prize for your school by entering a team of students and staff in the Schools Challenge Competition.

Teams can have entrants in any of the four events, and points will be awarded to the top five overall finishers in each team.

The team with the lowest average points wins.

Schools must enter their school’s name as the team’s name upon registration.

The Mount Beauty Playgroup is back again this year running a bake sale and barbecue.

There will be a variety of food available, and all proceeds will support the Mt Beauty Playgroup.

Mouse Tail Espresso coffee van will be onsite from 9am to 12pm for your coffee needs.

Special guest will be Piggy, the mascot representing our major sponsor, the Mount Beauty & District Community Bank.

He will be there cheering on participants and helping to hand out the medallions to the under 12 finishers in the 3km event.

The Alpine Valley Trifecta is back.

If you did the Bright Fun Run 18k trail race on 26 April, then you are eligible to win the Alpine Valley Trifecta medal by completing the Mt Beauty half marathon or 18k trail run on the 16 May, and then the Harrietville Half Marathon on the 11 October.

More incentive to participate and win this special medal.

The Mount Beauty Running Festival is part of Adventure Week (9–17 May).

Enjoy nine days of outdoor activities and local events in the Upper Kiewa Valley.

There’s something for everyone, whether you want adventure or a slower pace: scenic bike rides and trail adventures, guided hikes in the Alpine National Park, High Country dirt bike and 4WD tours, horse riding, wellness sessions including Pilates and sauna recovery, paddling on the Kiewa River, gliding over the valley and the Mount Beauty Running Festival and Mount Beauty Twilight Festival.

With less than a week to go it is full steam ahead making sure everything is set for a fun day out.

Courses are currently being marked so there should be no confusion on where to go.

Alpine Timing and the race office volunteers are planning to make bib pick up as efficient as possible.

The race office will be located at the corner of Lakeside Ave and Pool Road, as well as toilets and showers available on the day.

Entry fees range from $20 for under-18s in the 3km up to $50 for adults in the 18km.

Be sure to enter before Friday 15th May because there is a $20 late fee applied to last minute entries.

The start/finish area for the Mount Beauty Running Festival is at the Les Peart Oval, Mount Beauty Secondary College, Pool Road, Mount Beauty.

Start time for the trail run is at 10am and all other events will start at 10:10am.

For more info and to register visit www.hoppet.com.au.