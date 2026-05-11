There was a large gathering at the Mount Beauty Tennis Club on Sunday to support and raise funds for club member Joanne Macklan who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Many people at the event wore pink,

Tennis Victoria representative Jo Maples provided pink tennis balls from the Tennis Victoria Association.

The support from local businesses was huge with too many to name here.

Club coach Andy Shuttleworth and his team put together a round of competitions, including family against family, kids and more.

Lions were there cooking up sausages and hamburgers, tennis club members and others made a delicious selection of cakes and slices which were very popular.

Joanne Macklan is a teacher and careers advisor at the Mt Beauty Secondary College, a former president of the Lions Club and much more.