The installation of a permanent, public toilet at the Kiewa River Trailhead is progressing, with service connections due to start on the week of Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

This will set up the site for installation of the toilet module at the end of May.

The preliminary service works will involve trenching and excavation, which will require temporary closures to the car park and trail to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

These works are expected to be complete within two days, subject to weather.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan alternative exercise routes during this time period so contractors have adequate space to conduct their works safely.

Signage will be in place at the entry of the Kiewa River Trail.

Progress is also being made on new toilet amenities in Tawonga South and the refurbishments on the toilets at Tawonga Pioneer Memorial Park.

Council announced building renders and site concept designs are in development for the Tawonga South amenities, which will be released for community feedback as part of the next phase of engagement for that project.

Estimated construction is included in the draft 2026/27 Budget, with $530,000 allocated for the Tawonga South municipal precinct.

Community members can provide feedback on the draft 2026/27 Budget by visiting https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/budget-2026-27

More information about the three public toilet projects in the Upper Kiewa Valley, as well as other major projects across Alpine Shire, can be found online by visiting: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/major-projects

Submissions for the draft 2026/27 Budget will close on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.