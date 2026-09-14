Students prepare for Marian 100

Myrtleford's Marian College students swapped school shoes for sneakers last week and commenced their training for the annual relay style run from Mount Hotham to Marian College later this year. This year will see the 32nd staging of Marian 100, which was established by teachers Col Byrne, Dean Rossato and Bruno Spiller in 1992 with 30 students participating to raise funds to purchase PE equipment for the school. After several years of fundraising the event focus changed to supporting charitable causes and in recent years money has been raised and donated to Camp Quality, which is this year's beneficiary. "There has been record interest from students in the 2026 event and approximately 90 students participated in the first training run on Monday 7 September," said event organiser Davina Perkins. "Student will train twice a week, running approximately 4kms to 5kms per session in the lead up to the event, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday 26 November. "All students commit to raising at least $50 for our chosen charity Camp Quality. "Students will begin seeking personal sponsors when they return to school at the beginning of term four." Major sponsorship helps support the event. The college can be contacted directly for sponsorship enquiries on (03) 5752 1596 or email info@mcm.vic.edu.au