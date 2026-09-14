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Students prepare for Marian 100

<p>RUNNING FOR CHARITY: Marian College students (from left) Nathan Sacco (rear) Henry Burke and Cohen Kneebone were among 90 students who last week started their training for the annual Marian 100 - a relay run from Mt Hotham to the college - on 26 November this year. PHOTO: Marian College</p>\\n
<p>RUNNING FOR CHARITY: Marian College students (from left) Nathan Sacco (rear) Henry Burke and Cohen Kneebone were among 90 students who last week started their training for the annual Marian 100 - a relay run from Mt Hotham to the college - on 26 November this year. PHOTO: Marian College</p>\\n

RUNNING FOR CHARITY: Marian College students (from left) Nathan Sacco (rear) Henry Burke and Cohen Kneebone were among 90 students who last week started their training for the annual Marian 100 - a relay run from Mt Hotham to the college - on 26 November this year. PHOTO: Marian College

Training run for 90 students keen to take on relay run from Mt Hotham to Marian College.
Jeff Zeuschner
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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