A number of Bright P-12 year 11 legal studies students visited the Supreme Court in Wangaratta earlier this month, to exchange the classroom for the courtroom and try out some trials in real time.

The students were lucky enough to have their cases heard before a retired County Court judge with 24 years of experience.

Students prepared mock cases as part of the prosecution and defence teams, developed witness statements and practiced cross-examinations, as well as opening and closing statements.

"On the day, our students were accompanied by members of the Beechworth Secondary College, who played the role of jurors for our case and vice versa," a Bright P-12 College spokesperson said.

"This gave students exposure to what actually happens in a secretive jury deliberation.

"Experiential learning like this is a vital part of the legal studies course and for some of our students has solidified their motivation to enter the legal profession."