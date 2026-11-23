Students from Dederang Primary School, Mount Beauty Primary School, and Tawonga Primary School attended Alpine Shire Council's annual Resilience Emergency Action Planning (REAP) Day which was recently held in Mount Beauty. The event is a coordinated effort between different government and non-government agencies that have roles and responsibilities in times of emergency and takes place in one of the three main townships of Bright, Mount Beauty, and Myrtleford each year. Participants this year were Alpine FM, Ambulance Victoria, the Country Fire Authority (CFA), Fire Forestry Management Victoria (FFMVic), Parks Victoria, Red Cross, the State Emergency Service (SES), and Victoria Police. Students learnt about how the various agencies prepare and respond to different emergencies, such as bushfires and floods, and the roles of different agencies, including the distinction between the types of firefighters employed by the Victorian government and the role of non-government agencies, such as the Red Cross. Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the event allows students to meet their local emergency volunteers, including firies, ambos, and police, and get a much better understanding of who does what, which builds a strong foundation for informed preparedness, recovery, and resilience in the long term.