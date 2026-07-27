Public school students and families across Alpine Shire faced mixed disruptions as teachers, principals and education support staff joined statewide 24 hour stop-work action over pay, workload and school funding last Thursday 23 July.

While some schools were largely unaffected, others worked on adjusted timetables.

Australian Education Union Victorian Branch president Justin Mullaly said the 24-hour strike was part of an escalating industrial campaign against the state government, arguing Victoria’s public schools remain the lowest funded in the country while staff continue to shoulder excessive unpaid overtime.

Mr Mullaly said the union hadn't taken the action lightly, acknowledging the impact on families, but said the stoppage was necessary to push for a pay and conditions offer that better values school staff and addresses ongoing workforce shortages.

He said public school teachers, principals and education support staff work an average of 12 hours unpaid overtime every week to make up for the government’s funding shortfall.

AEU members last week rejected the latest state government offer of at least a 28.3 per cent increase over the next four years, starting with an increase of 12.75 per cent by October 2026.