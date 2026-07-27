Ten schools across the Alpine Shire are among more than 300 in Victoria which will share in $8 million to clear vegetation around buildings well ahead of the dangerous bushfire season.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll said the funding is going to schools on the Bushfire at Risk Register, which are mostly in regional Victoria where families need this protection most.

More than $200,000 is being pumped into the Alpine Shire, with recipients being: Bright P-12 College $33,651.63; Dederang Primary School $20,871.49; Falls Creek Primary School $17,553.99; Harrietville Primary School $21,484.69; Mount Beauty Primary School $24,853.94; Mount Beauty Secondary College $28,259.28; Porepunkah Primary School $21,937.16; Tawonga Primary School $22,136.70; The Alpine School $21,484.41; and Wandiligong Primary School $21,014.66.

Minister Carroll said the government is also making sure bushfire-prone schools which receive Bushfire Preparedness Vegetation Program grants get the expert ongoing support they need to stay safe.

He said schools will get two visits every three years by an accredited bushfire planning and design expert.

“The experts will give the schools a unique vegetation management plan…this means schools are kept safe as conditions and their school communities evolve,” Minister Carroll said.