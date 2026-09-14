Social media
Home page>News>Spreading the word on fa...
News

Spreading the word on farm safety

<p>HERE TO HELP: MOFS project manager Bianna Kelly with Mansfield farmer Rachel Parsons after a recent visit. Bianna will be running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30.</p>\\n
<p>HERE TO HELP: MOFS project manager Bianna Kelly with Mansfield farmer Rachel Parsons after a recent visit. Bianna will be running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30.</p>\\n

HERE TO HELP: MOFS project manager Bianna Kelly with Mansfield farmer Rachel Parsons after a recent visit. Bianna will be running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30.

The VFF is running free Farm Safety Visits across the North East from October 26-30.
Shane Douthie
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Warm weather throws ice on season

Warm weather throws ice on season
Warm weather throws ice on season
News

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster
Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster

Kings of the jungle once more, Whorouly seal gritty grand final win

Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026