Year 11 and 12 vocational major (VM) students at Myrtleford P-12 College successfully hosted their first Community Open Morning for the year, as they welcomed dozens of community members to The Daily Grind Café kitchen last Monday, 25 May.

Members of both the faculty and the public came to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee prepared by the students before taking on the day.

The students had all completed barista training with Sixpence Coffee at the start of the year, as well as working through a food handling and safety course and a Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA).

Teacher and organiser Shani Russo said the first community open morning went really well.

"We've had a nice number of community members who dropped in," she said.

"Our year 12 VM students were running the show this morning, supported by the year 11s, who made some of the baked goods.

"Aiden and Riley were making bacon and egg rolls on the grill, which were a huge hit.

"They sold out nice and early, so we'll definitely do them again and then on the coffee machine we've had Clara and Archer.

"Sienna, Hannah and Cheyenne were serving and running out drinks for us around campus; so it's been a huge team effort."

Ms Russo said the plan is to have a few more community open mornings throughout the year.

"Our ultimate goal would be to hold one a month," she said.

"At the end of the year, or even from now, these students can walk up to apply for any hospitality job, because they've got some good skills and some confidence based on experience."

Ms Russo said it was great to see a lot of parent support throughout the morning.

Hannah Vesty's parents, Andrew and Rebecca, said they would definitely be back for the next open morning.

"This is our first visit to the Daily Grind café," Rebecca said.

"It's great; the kids are very polite with good service, the coffee tastes really good and the bacon-and-egg rolls were very nice.

"We've got some to take home; it was too good, we have to save it for later."

Andrew said Hannah most enjoyed going off to do orders for teachers around campus and running into her siblings in the younger years' buildings.